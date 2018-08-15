MIAMI — A Cuban dissident who was jailed after a car crash involving a security official says he has been released from custody but could still face charges.
Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia said in a call from Cuba to supporters in Miami that he has been accused of assaulting the official. Journalists listened Wednesday as he dismissed it as a "false" accusation. He said a colleague has also been released.
Amnesty International says Ferrer was held without access to a lawyer or his family after his Aug. 3 arrest in eastern Cuba.
The Cuban government hasn't commented on his case but routinely describes dissidents as "mercenaries" in the pay of Cuban-American opponents of the government.
Ferrer was among 75 dissidents imprisoned in a March 2003 crackdown. He was released in 2011.
