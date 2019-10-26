Police in Crystal said late Friday that a missing 10-year-old boy has been found.
The boy, whose first name is Xzaybeon, “ran from home” in the 5100 block of N. Edgewood Avenue at 8 p.m. Friday, police said in a earlier tweet, adding, “He’s new to the area and doesn’t know the neighborhood.”
“Xzaybeon has been located,” police said in a later tweet. “Someone saw the post and called 911. Nice work people!’
STAFF REPORT
