Police in Crystal said late Friday that a missing 10-year-old boy has been found.

The boy, whose first name is Xzaybeon, “ran from home” in the 5100 block of N. Edgewood Avenue at 8 p.m. Friday, police said in a earlier tweet, adding, “He’s new to the area and doesn’t know the neighborhood.”

“Xzaybeon has been located,” police said in a later tweet. “Someone saw the post and called 911. Nice work people!’

