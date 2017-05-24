A police officer shot and wounded a man who refused to drop his gun Wednesday morning at a park in Crystal, city officials said.

There is no immediate word on the man’s condition, who was hospitalized. The officer was not hurt.

Police Chief Stephanie Revering was preparing to brief the news media soon on the incident.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. at Bassett Creek Park, near Brunswick Avenue N. and 29th Avenue, according to an e-mail sent from the city manager’s office to council members.

“This morning our officers responded to a call of a male with a gun at Bassett Creek Park,” the e-mail read. “After asking the male to drop the gun shots were fired. Our officers are all right, and the male is at the hospital.”

The e-mail said the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the shooting.