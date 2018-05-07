The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has named Randy's Booth Company the Minnesota 2018 Family-Owned Business of the Year.

Owner Bert Kissoondath will be honored Friday at the annual awards luncheon of the Minnesota office of the SBA.

Bert Kissoondath’s father, Randy, started the company in late 1970’s as builder of custom-made booths. Bert Kissoondath left a job in banking in 2006 to join Randy, who died in 2009.

Under Bert Kissoondath, the business has expanded from four to 24 employees. And Randy’s used an SBA-guaranteed loan to purchase a larger building in Crystal in 2017.

Kissoondath, through a relationship with MinnCor Industries, employs some ex-criminal offenders who learn upholstery and wood-working. Randy’s also partners with local-training organizations and supports several local charities.

Meanwhile, after a flat year of backing 2,056 loans totaling $681 million in fiscal 2017, Nancy Libersky, the Minnesota SBA director, said lending was up in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

SBA loan guarantees in Minnesota grew by 3.9 percent to $208 million during the first quarter ended Jan. 31, compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

“We are fortunate to have a strong community of banks and credit unions in Minnesota who know first-hand the value SBA programs offer to their clients,” said Nancy J. Libersky, Minnesota SBA District Director. “It wonderful to see the work they do benefit the broader community as our economy grows.”

The top five lenders by dollar value are:

1. Twin-Cities Metro Certified Development Company

2. Minnesota Business Finance Corporation

3. Wells Fargo Bank

4. Platinum Bank

5. BankVista

The top five lenders by number of loans guaranteed are:

1. Wells Fargo Bank

2. U.S. Bank

3. Minnesota Business Finance Corporation

4. 21st Century Bank

5. Sunrise Banks

More information on the luncheon and SBA programs: www.sba.gov/offices/district/mn/minneapolis