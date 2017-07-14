A Crystal man was charged Friday with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.

Dennis Sandland, 56, killed his wife Sandra, 53 Wednesday night in the couple’s home in the 4800 block Yates Ave. N., according to the charges.

Sandland called his son about 6:30 p.m. that night to inform him that he had shot his mother. Crystal Police were sent to the house, but he refused to surrender and a hostage negotiator eventually talked him out of the house.

Police found Sandra Sandland inside, dead from a gunshot wound to the head, with a gun on the bed near her body.

An initial test found Dennis Sandland’s blood alcohol level slightly above the legal limit for driving. While at the hospital, he made several unprompted statements, which officers heard, saying he was angry with his wife so he shot her in the head, the charges said.

Sandland is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.

DAVID CHANEN