Police officers swarmed the area around the 4800 block of Yates Avenue N. in Crystal on Wednesday night in response to an apparent standoff that followed a shooting in a home there.
Officers were called to the house after a report that a man inside had shot his wife in the head, according to scanner traffic.
A Star Tribune reporter and photographer are on the scene of this developing story. Return to www.startribune.com for updates.
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Local
West Metro
Hennepin County leaders say new approach needed to address gaps — from housing to income
Officials estimated that eliminating the racial and ethnic income and employment disparities would mean $4.6 billion in income growth
National
Ryan campaign ends first half of 2017 with $11.15 million
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan's campaign finished the first half of 2017 with $11.15 million on hand.
National
Ryan campaign ends first half of 2017 with $11.15 million
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan's campaign finished the first half of 2017 with $11.15 million on hand.
St. Paul
Shobi's Table food truck church serves up food and faith
Minnesota's first food truck church delivers the gospel and a calzone while offering a model in how to spread the Good News in the 21st century.
East Metro
Weather Service finds tornado damage near Forest Lake after overnight storms
The damage, 4 miles south of Forest Lake, was found by a survey team assessing damage from the pounding overnight in the north and east metro.