MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz's $12 million option for next season has been exercised by the Minnesota Twins.
The 39-year-old designated hitter agreed in January to a contract with a $14 million salary for 2019 and the club option.
He hit .311 with a team-high 41 homers and had 108 RBIs in 120 games. He spent two stints on the injured list for a wrist problem that led to a torn tendon. Cruz was 2 for 10 with a solo home run as the Twins were swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series, and the Twins said after that series they planned to exercise the option.
Cruz would have received a $300,000 buyout if the option had been declined and would have become eligible for free agency.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Local
Rodent misidentification led to Goldy Gopher's stripes
The smiling, bucktooth rodent was first modeled after a chipmunk.
Gophers
Elite goalie? Not so much. Fleck joins Gophers hockey practice during bye week
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck accepted Bob Motzko's invitation to join a practice, show off his goaltending skills, have some fun and offer some inspirational words.
Wild
Wild's 'absurd' meltdown loss to Stars is result of 'runaway train'
After going up 3-0 in Dallas, the Wild gave up the next six goals to the Stars including five in the third period. "Good luck seems to follow teams that work harder," coach Bruce Boudreau said.
Sports
Tokyo governor challenges IOC over move of 2020 marathon
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has told powerful IOC members she wants the Olympic marathon held in Tokyo and lashed out at what she called an "unprecedented" move to switch the race to the northern city of Sapporo.
Twins
Strasburg, Nats top Astros 7-2, force World Series Game 7
It's been an unconventional road to Game 7 of the World Series for Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals.