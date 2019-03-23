HELSINKI — Police say a cruise ship with engine problems has sent a mayday call off Norway's western coast and is making plans to evacuate its 1,300 passengers and crew.
Norwegian newspaper VG said the Viking Sky cruise ship ran into propulsion problems as strong winds and heavy seas hit Norway's coastal regions Saturday.
Police in the western county of Moere og Romsdal said Saturday the ship has managed to moor in Hustadsvika Bay, between the western Norwegian cities of Alesund and Trondheim.
Rescue teams with helicopters and boats have been sent to help and evacuate the vessel, a process expected to take several hours.
The Viking Sky was delivered in 2017 to operator Viking Ocean Cruises.
