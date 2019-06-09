MADRID — A cruise operator says a passenger went overboard during a voyage in the Mediterranean Sea and a search for the missing Korean woman has been called off without her being found.
Norwegian Cruise Line tweeted a photographed statement Sunday that said the woman went into the sea Saturday while the Norwegian Epic was sailing from Cannes, France to Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
The short statement says authorities were alerted and a search and rescue operation was launched, but no trace of the woman was seen and the search was abandoned Sunday.
Norwegian Cruise Line did not immediately reply to phone calls and emails requesting further information.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Cruise line says search for passenger in Mediterranean ended
A cruise operator says a passenger went overboard during a voyage in the Mediterranean Sea and a search for the missing Korean woman has been called off without her being found.
World
Tensions forces evacuation of Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon
Dozens of Syrian refugees have dismantled their tents in a camp they lived in for years in eastern Lebanon after authorities ordered their evacuation following a brawl with locals.
World
Massive extradition law protest fills Hong Kong streets
Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched through Hong Kong on Sunday to voice their opposition to government-sponsored legislation that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China to face charges.
World
Poland: Cars collide with truck, killing 6 and injuring 11
Polish media are reporting that a collision involving six cars and a truck on a highway in western Poland killed six people and injured 11 others.
World
Kazakh protesters dispute legitimacy of presidential vote
Hundreds of protesters held unauthorized demonstrations in Kazakhstan to oppose an early presidential election Sunday, drawing riot police and arrests.