PARIS — A venerated relic saved from flames during the April fire at Notre Dame Cathedral has been presented to the public in Paris.
The Crown of Thorns is purported to be the one placed on the head of Jesus at his crucifixion. King Louis IX brought it to Paris in the 13th century.
Firefighters rescued the relic and other treasures as Notre Dame's spire collapsed and roof burned away.
It's been kept in a safe at the Louvre museum and was removed for only the second time for a veneration ceremony at St Germain l'Auxerrois church on Friday.
The crown is made of rushes wrapped into a wreath and tied with gold filament. Parts of it are held in places besides the Louvre.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Amnesty recalls Mugabe's human rights violations
The Latest on the death of former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe (all times local):
World
The Latest: UK Lords pass law to block no-deal Oct 31 Brexit
The Latest on Brexit (all times local):
World
Turkey: Politician convicted for tweets insulting president
A Turkish court convicted an opposition party branch leader Friday of engaging in terrorist propaganda and insulting Turkish government officials with a series of social media posts, a verdict the opposition immediately alleged was politically motivated.
World
Mexico declares success in slowing migrant flow
Under threat of crippling U.S. tariffs, Mexico said Friday it had reduced the flow of migrants arriving at its northern border by 56% in three months.
World
Turkish-US ground patrols of Syria safe zone to start Sunday
Turkey's defense minister says Turkish and U.S. troops will begin joint ground patrols of a planned so-called safe zone in northern Syria on Sunday.