France's culture minister says the "most precious treasures" of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral have been saved after a devastating fire, including the crown of thorns Catholic relic and the tunic of Saint Louis.
Culture Minister Franck Riester told reporters outside Notre Dame that other works are being transferred from a storeroom in City Hall to the Louvre on Tuesday and Wednesday. There they will be dehumidified, protected and eventually restored.
He said that the cathedral's greatest paintings will be removed starting Friday. He said, "We assume they have not been damaged by the fire but there will eventually be damage from the smoke."
Paris' mayor, Anne Hidalgo, in a tweet thanked firefighters and others who formed a human chain to save the precious artifacts. "The crown of thorns, the tunic of St. Louis and many other major artifacts are now in a safe place," she wrote.
Jean-Marc Fournier, the chaplain of the Paris fire brigade, is being hailed as a hero after taking part in the recovery of the crown of thorns, a believed to have been worn by Jesus Christ during his crucifixion.
Speaking to reporters at the cathedral, Paris' 15th district mayor Philippe Goujon said Tuesday that Fournier insisted on being allowed to enter the edifice with fire fighters and played a role in the relic's rescue.
Fournier's bravery had been noted already after the Nov. 2015 Bataclan attack, when he tended to the injured and prayed over the dead.
According to an interview he gave to Christian Family magazine after that attack, Fournier was based in Germany and in the western Sarthe region, before joining the Paris fire brigade.
He also served in the Diocese of the French Armed Forces and was based for a time in Afghanistan.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Minister says risks for Notre Dame still exist
The Latest on the fire that swept through Paris' Notre Dame cathedral (all times local):
World
UN says fighting over Libya's capital has displaced 18,000
Recent clashes between rival Libyan militias for control of the capital Tripoli have displaced more than 18,000 people, the U.N. said, and prompted the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to warn Tuesday that she could investigate and possibly prosecute new offenses.
World
First shipment of Red Cross aid arrives in Venezuela
The first shipment of humanitarian aid from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has arrived in Venezuela.
World
New Samsung handset: Innovation hinges on folding screen
When Samsung said this year it would launch a smartphone with a folding screen, the big question was whether the innovation was something people actually wanted or needed.
World
Egypt lawmakers hold last debate before vote on constitution
Egypt's parliament held its last debate Tuesday on proposed amendments to the constitution that could see President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi remain in power until 2030.