The doors to U.S. Bank Stadium opened promptly Friday morning for fans to get a free daylong look at the reconfigured interior and the four remaining teams in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament known as March Madness.

Within the first hour, the entire lower section on the north side of the stadium, including extra seats leading to the court, was full of fans crunching and munching on pretzels and popcorn.

Auburn hit the court first for an hourlong open practice that included some showy, crowd-pleasing alley-oops. Getting in their own warmups was the 30-person Auburn pep band. Drummer Jim Shaw said everything has been “completely awesome” so far, including welcome rallies at the airport and the team hotel.

Shaw looked around the building from the floor where the band was sitting. “It’s massive in here,” he said, adding, “Obviously, it’s a football stadium.”

The Minnesota Vikings home got a new look for the weekend event. The building’s translucent ceiling and giant glass doors are covered with custom curtains that cost $5 million. Additional seating was added to bring spectators closer to the basketball court at the center of the Vikings’ field. In all, 72,000 fans will come for the games Saturday and Monday.

The NCAA wasn’t providing an early crowd estimate, but judging from the capacity, at least 10,000 fans were in for the free event.

University of Minnesota students Sam Schumacher of Grand Forks, N.D., and Ben Sewell, of Madison, were in the front row for the practices. Despite the Gophers not being here, Schumacher said, “The whole city is just buzzing. Everybody is getting psyched.”

Sewell agreed, saying everyone on campus was following it because it’s in town.

The two marveled at the stadium reconfiguration.

Given their front row seats, the two planned to stay the day and see all the teams. Schumacher’s a big fan of Texas Tech’s guard Jarrett Culver. Sewell was eager to see Michigan State’s Cassius Winston. “It’s good basketball,” Schumacher said.

Before heading to the stadium, Carson and Caden Christiansen, who live in St. Paul and play basketball, were going to the convention center for Fan Fest. But Carson, an 8th-grader, who was wearing a Magic Johnson Michigan State jersey, also was eager to get to the stadium.

Caden is a Duke fan, but was excited anyway to “just go around and see the sites of the city.”

Inside the Minneapolis Convention Center’s Final Four Fan Fest, hundreds lined up for family-friendly activities like a free throw contest, a golf simulator and a giant game of beer pong without the beer, involving huge plastic cups and basketballs.

Brian Mollett and son Pacey, 11, who flew in from Webbville, Ky. on Wednesday for the tournament, gave the scene a thumbs up.

“So far so good,” said Mollett, adding that this is the pair’s fifth consecutive time attending a Final Four event. “We come to watch the game, even though this is fun.”