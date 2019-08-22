*Though the State Fair began in 1859, attendance figures weren’t consistently recorded before 1887 and the location changed frequently.

After a peak in 1941, attendance plummeted as soldiers left to fight in WWII. A wartime fuel shortage canceled the 1945 fair. The next year, the polio epidemic forced another closure.

Attendance was near a low point around the turn of the century. But in 1899, electricity came to the fair, allowing festivities to continue into the night for the first time. Attendance boomed.

The 1861-62 State Fairs were canceled because of the Civil War and Dakota Conflict. In 1893 , it was nixed again to avoid conflict with the Chicago World’s Fair.

1887-1946: The fair has been canceled five times, all before 1947.

After hitting another new record in 1974 , fair officials expanded to 12 days, but attendance dropped to its lowest in years. It wouldn’t return to that record level until the late ‘80s.

Fair officials were overjoyed in 1955 with the passing of the “long dreamed of, all-time record shattering one milllion mark.” The millionth fairgoer was gifted a wristwatch and a silver trophy.

Butter sculptors ‘round the world rejoiced as Princess Kay of the Milky Way was crowned for the first time in 1954 , a nod to dairy farming and pageantry.

1947-1982: When the fair returned, there were twice as many fairgoers.

Despite several rainy days, attendance passed the 2 million mark in 2018 . Minnesotans call that “a little crowded.” With State Fair hype at an all-time high, it can’t be long before we hit another milestone.

Now a favorite fair stop for cuteness overload, the Miracle of Birth Center made its entry into the world in 2001 . An estimated 4,000 people an hour made their way through the barn that first year.

In a period of steadily climbing attendance, 1988 marked the sixth consecutive year of growth, with ticket sales up 22% since 1982.

1983-2018: New features and new foods feed a fresh fair generation.

riders for the first

