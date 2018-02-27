Gallery: Passengers took photos with John Shuster gold medal on the flight home from South Korea.

Gallery: Duluth curling team member Tyler George can't believe his eyes at the crowd that turned out to welcome the team home Monday at the Duluth International Airport. George is followed by the other members of the team as they first make their way into the terminal after landing. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

DULUTH, Minn. — Hundreds of relatives, friends and curling fans gathered at Duluth International Airport to welcome home members of the U.S. curling team that won gold at the Olympics in South Korea.

Olympians John Shuster and Tyler George say they were overwhelmed to see the crowd at the airport Monday evening. Shuster says hopefully the exposure will bring curling to a lot more people on a regular basis.

Duluth is holding a community celebration for all Twin Ports Olympians Tuesday. Members of the U.S. women's and men's curling teams, cross-country skiing coach Chad Salmela and other Olympic team representatives will attend a special event at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center beginning at 5 p.m.