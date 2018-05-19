MINNEAPOLIS — Party-goers ate cupcakes and waved the Union Jack after watching the royal wedding of Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle televised at a downtown Minneapolis pub.
Brit's Pub hosted the event Saturday, which drew a crowd mainly of women wearing fascinators. Afterward guests lined up on the sidewalk to pose for pictures with a life-size photo of the newlyweds.
Erin Massa of Brooklyn Park says the wedding was "a real-life fairy tale." The 34-year-old says if someone her age from America "can suddenly become a princess, essentially, anything really is possible."
Ralph Campbell of Excelsior donned a three-piece dark suit with a bow tie for the watch party. Campbell called the ceremony "a global wedding" and said he thinks "it will only help the cause of peace in the world."
