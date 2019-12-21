PHILADELPHIA — Ed Croswell scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and La Salle beat Fairleigh Dickinson 66-58 on Saturday to win its fourth straight.
Christian Ray added a career-high 15 points for the Explorers (8-3), who made only 2 of 19 3-pointers but outrebounded the Knights 45-35. Isiah Deas scored 13 points, including both of La Salle's 3-pointers.
Jahlil Jenkins made five assists and scored 21 points for the Knights (2-9), who have lost four straight. Xzavier Malone-Key added 12 points and Elyjah Williams had eight rebounds.
La Salle takes on Bucknell at home next Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson matches up against St. Francis (NY) on the road next Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Betley, Matz send Penn past D-III level Widener 105-57
Ryan Betley scored 20 points and Max Martz scored 19 with five 3-pointers and Pennsylvania beat Division III-member Widener 105-57 on Saturday.
Gophers
No. 21 Vols top Jacksonville St. 75-53 for Barnes' 700th win
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes got a reminder of his career milestone when his players started pouring water on him during his postgame speech in the locker room.
Gophers
Mahoney scores 23 as Boston University tops UMass-Lowell
Max Mahoney had 23 points as Boston University beat UMass-Lowell 74-62 on Saturday.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball team tops Lehigh for 10th straight win
Despite a rather sloppy second quarter, the Gophers topped the Minnesotan-laden Mountain Hawks 77-49.
Gophers
No. 1 KU falls to No. 18 Villanova on Samuels' 3-pointer
Jermaine Samuels spotted up, let the ball fly and -- bang -- the 3-pointer swished, and some 20,000 delirious Villanova fans shook the arena. With time running out, the game on the line, Samuels was fearless.