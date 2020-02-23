JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacara Cross had 20 points and Kayne Henry scored 18 as Jacksonville State topped UT Martin 72-58 on Saturday.
The Gamecocks (12-17, 7-9 Ohio Valley Conference) led by 11 points at halftime and maintained at least a nine-point advantage throughout the second half.
Quintin Dove had 26 points for UT Martin (8-19, 4-12). Derek Hawthorne, Jr. added 20 points and six rebounds for the Skyhawks.
The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin 75-61 on Feb. 8.
Jacksonville State plays at Tennessee State on Thursday. UT Martin plays at home against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Thursday.
