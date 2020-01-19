ITTA BENA, Miss. — Troymain Crosby had a career-high 27 points as Alcorn State rolled past Mississippi Valley State 105-73 on Saturday.
Corey Tillery had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Alcorn State (7-9, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Deshaw Andrews added 18 points. Maurice Howard had 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Crosby made 11 of 13 free throws.
Caleb Hunter had 28 points for the Delta Devils (1-15, 1-3). Ahmadu Sarnor added 13 points and Michael Green had 12 points.
Alcorn State plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday. Mississippi Valley State takes on Southern at home on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Andrus carries Prairie View past Grambling St. 64-57
Gerard Andrus had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Prairie View beat Grambling State 64-57 on Saturday.
Gophers
Aninye scores 15 points as Stetson holds off Jacksonville
Kenny Aninye scored 15 points as Stetson defeated Jacksonville 64-59 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Faulkner sends Northern Kentucky past Cleveland State 75-49
Sophomore Trevon Faulkner tossed in 24 points, matching his career high, and Northern Kentucky steamrolled Cleveland State 75-49 on Saturday.
Lynx
Souhan: Reeve committed to grooming other women to be WNBA head coaches
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is thrilled with the WNBA's new CBA, which will raise the pay of players. She believes this could be a tipping point for women's sports and rights.
Gophers
USC completes rally to finish off Stanford 82-78 in OT
Oneyka Okongwu scored 22 points and Elijah Weaver hit a clutch 3-pointer to force overtime as Southern California rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit to earn an 82-78 victory over Stanford on Saturday.