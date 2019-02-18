ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatian police say a body found in a freezer is apparently that of a woman who went missing more than 18 years ago.
Police in northern Croatia said Monday they have detained the sister of Jasmina Dominic, who was reported missing in 2005 but was last seen in 2000.
A statement says the body was found on Saturday in the Dominic family home in the village of Pavlovec, northeast of Zagreb. Spokesman Nenad Risak says more details will be known after an autopsy.
Risak says family had told police in the past that Dominic was living abroad.
Dominic was 23 when she went missing. Risak says: "I've never had a case like this."
