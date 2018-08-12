ZAGREB, Croatia — Police in Croatia say they have intercepted a group of 10 migrants in a dense forest, and another two who had apparently died en route.
Police in the central town of Karlovac said Sunday the group who entered the country illegally were found after a tip from locals. Police say they have opened an investigation about the deaths, and did not specify any of the migrants' nationalities.
Local media say they likely were killed in a landslide in a rugged terrain after they crossed from neighboring Bosnia.
Several thousand migrants remain stuck in Bosnia as they aim to reach the wealthy nations in Western Europe. Migrants often first try to cross to European Union member Croatia.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Soprano Gasdia reboots troubled Verona Arena opera festival
The colossal Roman-era Verona Arena amphitheater remains an imposing presence in the northern Italian city's main piazza, but its place in the opera world has waned in recent years.
World
Iran said to cancel visit to Tehran by Iraq's prime minister
An Iraqi official says Iran has cancelled a visit to Tehran by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi following his declaration that Baghdad will abide by the latest U.S. sanctions against Iran.
World
Aid group: Ships not willing to save Mediterranean migrants
Migrants in distress at sea have told their rescuers that several ships passed them by without offering assistance, a European aid group said Sunday while seeking safe harbor for a rescue vessel with 141 migrants aboard.
World
Croatia police discover 2 dead migrants in dense forest
Police in Croatia say they have intercepted a group of 10 migrants in a dense forest, and another two who had apparently died en route.
World
Manchester police say 10 people injured in shooting
Ten people, including two children, were injured early Sunday morning when shots were fired after a Caribbean carnival in the northern English city of Manchester.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.