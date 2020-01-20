More from Star Tribune
National
Thousands rally in Virginia's capital for gun rights
Thousands of gun-rights activists — some making deliberate displays of their military-style rifles — crowded the streets surrounding Virginia's Capitol building Monday to protest plans by the state's Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation.
National
2020 Democratic contenders link arms in King Day march
Democratic presidential contenders celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy at a Baptist church Monday and linked arms with each other and civil rights leaders in a march of tens of thousands to the Statehouse.
National
Suspected serial killer stayed under the radar, but how?
When a police detective said last week that a man suspected of strangling a suburban Chicago teen in 1976 may have killed as many as a dozen girls and young women, the question that screamed louder than all others was: How did nobody notice?
Politics
Struggling Minnesota farmers weigh their support for Trump
Many growers around Minnesota facing an uncertain farm economy are having their faith in President Trump tested this time around.