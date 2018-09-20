1. Investigators should have more thoroughly pursued reports of assaults of young boys in the Paynesville, Minn., area between August 1986 and late fall 1988 that showed strong similarities to the kidnapping of Jacob Wetterling. Paynesville is about 30 miles from St. Joseph, Minn., where Jacob was abducted in October 1989 while headed home from a convenience store with his brother and best friend.

2. After the FBI took over the investigation within days Jacob’s abduction, investigators followed thousands of erroneous and far-fetched leads across the country rather than sufficiently focusing on compelling local evidence.

3. Other victims from the Paynesville and St. Joseph assaults should have been present during a January 1990 lineup that included Danny Heinrich. Investigators also failed to conduct a voice lineup in which participants read statements aloud. Victims said their attacker had a low, raspy voice.

4. Investigators made a serious error in February 1990 when they arrested an intoxicated Heinrich late at night at a bar and interviewed him.

5. Despite the fact that Heinrich was an early, serious suspect in the case, there is no mention of Heinrich in investigative files for more than 20 years.

“It went off the rails,” Gudmundson said Thursday. “It went off the rails very quickly.”

James Walsh