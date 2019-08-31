In hospitals around the world, the snakelike duodenoscope is regarded as an indispensable tool for diagnosing and treating diseases of the pancreas and bile ducts.

But these fiber-optic devices have a remarkable drawback: Although they are inserted into the upper part of the small intestine through the mouth and reused, they cannot be sterilized by the usual methods.

Instead, they are hand-scrubbed and then put through dishwasherlike machines that use chemicals to kill microorganisms. Even when cleaned as instructed, the devices may still retain bacteria. As a result, duodenoscopes have sickened hundreds of patients.

Recent testing suggests regulators severely underestimated the risks. Worse, the devices have been shown to be capable of transmitting antibiotic-resistant infections that are almost impossible to cure.

Alarmed medical experts are urging the Food and Drug Administration to force the manufacturers to develop scopes that can be properly sterilized — or to take all duodenoscopes off the market.

“The infection data are overwhelming and irrefutable, and the need is urgent,” said William A. Rutala, director of the statewide program for infection control and epidemiology at the University of North Carolina.

Tests performed by the manufacturers at the demand of the FDA found that 1 in 20 duodenoscopes retained disease-causing microbes like E. coli even after proper cleaning. The agency had expected that fewer than 1 in 200 would retain bacteria after cleaning.

Dr. David Jay Weber, medical director of the statewide program at UNC, said the finding was “astounding” and called on the FDA to set a deadline for manufacturers to fix the problem. “Would you go on an airplane if the pilot said, ‘By the way, there is a 5% chance the engines will fail?’ ” Weber said. “Would you go in a car if the manufacturer said, ‘There are air bags, but 5% of the time they won’t deploy?’ ”

Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in April, “Improvements are necessary.” No action has yet been taken, however.

The alternative to the device is open surgery, which carries its own risks, said Dr. Bret Petersen, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. But the inability to properly clean the instrument between patients has proved to be its “Achilles heel,” he said.

The devices cannot be exposed to high heat to be sterilized, as many instruments are. It is difficult to clean the inner tubing by hand, and duodenoscopes, unlike other endoscopes, have a movable elevatorlike mechanism at the tip that can be manipulated to adjust the position of surgical instruments. The mechanism makes the scope more versatile but also contains microscopic crevices where bodily fluids and bacteria can lodge.

Olympus Medical Systems Corp., Pentax of America and Fujifilm Medical Systems USA manufacture most of the duodenoscopes in use in the U.S., with the lion’s share made by Olympus. Until recent hospital outbreaks, the FDA had never asked to review manufacturers’ data about cleaning the complex instruments.

The agency allows many medical devices onto the market without subjecting them to the kind of safety and effectiveness testing required for new drugs if the devices are deemed “substantially equivalent” to a medical device already on the market. It is the manufacturer’s responsibility to make sure the new device works properly.

The manufacturers claim that as long as health facilities clean and disinfect the devices according to the instructions — a process that can involve more than 100 steps, including visual inspections to check that no “soil or debris is visible” after cleaning — duodenoscopes are safe for patients.

Since 2012, however, hundreds of patients have been infected in dozens of outbreaks linked to contaminated duodenoscopes. Among the infectious agents is carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, bacteria that do not respond to a powerful class of antibiotics. The infection has a 50% mortality rate.