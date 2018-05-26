VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Cristian Techera scored three second-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame several defensive errors to tie the New England Revolution 3-3 on Saturday.
Techera completed the hat trick in the 74th minute off a pass from striker Yordy Reyna.
The Whitecaps (4-5-5) are winless in five games and have just one victory in their past nine matches (1-4-4). New England is 5-4-3.
Vancouver trailed 2-0 early in the second half.
Whitecaps defender Aly Ghazal had an own goal and made a poor pass that helped set up a goal by New England's Teal Bunbury. Another Revolution goal came after defender Sean Franklin mishandled a ball.
Techera made it 2-1 in the 49th minute off a cross from Marcel de Jong. Russell Teibert set up Techera again two minutes later, with Techera scoring on a header after goalkeeper Matt Turner stopped the first shot.
Bunbury gave New England a 3-2 lead in the 59th minute after Ghazal's weak pass was picked off.
Cristian Penilla also scored for New England.
