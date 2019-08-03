Patients are about to be enrolled in the first study to test a gene-editing technique known as CRISPR inside the body to try to cure an inherited form of blindness.

People with the disease lack a gene that converts light into signals to the brain that enable sight. The experimental treatment aims to supply kids and adults with a healthy version of the gene they lack, using a tool that cuts DNA in a specific spot. It’s intended as a onetime treatment that permanently alters the person’s native DNA.

The study being tested by Editas Medicine and Allergan is for people with one form of Leber congenital amaurosis.

Are you still taking unneeded aspirin?

A new study suggests millions of people may need to rethink their use of aspirin to prevent a heart attack.

Harvard researcher said millions of people as late as 2017 were still using aspirin without a doctor’s recommendation. If you’ve had one heart attack or stroke, doctors recommend a low-dose aspirin a day. But if you don’t have heart disease, guidelines now rule out routine aspirin use for otherwise healthy older adults and say it’s only for certain younger people under doctor’s orders.

News services