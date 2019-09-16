REDWOD FALLS, Minn. — The search is resuming for a teenager who authorities say was swept away while swimming in a Redwood County river.
Redwood Falls police say 16-year-old Thunder Wambade Brothersofall was swimming with several other juveniles in the Redwood River Sunday when he was caught in a current and swept away about 6 p.m.
Crews began searching the river and sent up a drone and a plane from the State Patrol but could not locate the teen. The search resumed Monday morning.
Police say the Redwood River is high and the water is moving very fast. They're encouraging the public to stay away from the river banks near Ramsey Park.
