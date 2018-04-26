AUBURN, Maine — Police in Maine say they've resumed the search for a 5-year-old lost in the frigid Androscoggin River, as people bring flowers to the site where the boy and his brother fell into the river.
Rescuers suspended the search early Wednesday night for the younger boy, who fell into the river near Bonney Park on Tuesday night. The Sun-Journal reports the boy's 9-year-old brother was rescued and remains in critical condition at a hospital.
Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen says the search resuming Thursday will involve diving teams and aircraft, if weather permits.
People brought flowers and balloons to Bonney Park.
