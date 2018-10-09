MONROE, Wis. — Police and fire officials say there are no injuries in an explosion at an ethanol plant in southern Wisconsin.

Authorities say a call about the explosion at Badger State Ethanol in Monroe came in shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Monroe Fire Chief Dan Smits says crews are at the scene, but are not fighting a fire.

Police Capt. Jerry Dahlen says crews are still assessing the situation. It's not yet known how extensively the plant was damaged or what triggered the explosion.