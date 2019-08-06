SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Crews have rescued three workers from a malt silo in Sheboygan.
Firefighters were called to the Cargill plant Tuesday morning when a worker fell into a silo and was trapped up to his neck.
When first responders arrived, they found that two more workers had become trapped in the silo while trying to rescue the first man.
The two workers who entered the silo to rescue the worker who fell were both extricated within an hour of firefighters arriving. Both were treated at the scene and released.
The Sheboygan Press reports the other man was freed around 2:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Attorney seeks release of list of Boy Scout leaders accused of misconduct
The judge didn't make a decision Tuesday on releasing the files.
East Metro
Ramsey County considers nearly 10% tax levy hike over two years
The county will host a series of public meetings to review the proposal.
Duluth
Citing possible irregularities, Minn. court puts hold on PolyMet water permit
Staying the permit is in the public interest, Chief Judge Edward Cleary wrote.
North Metro
Anoka-Hennepin discrimination case filed by a transgender student gets go-ahead
Judge rejects district's attempt to dismiss suit filed by transgender student.
Minneapolis
Auto thefts up 22% across Minneapolis, police say
Police say that more than eight out of every 10 stolen vehicles are eventually recovered.