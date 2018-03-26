PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Crews have replaced a telephone pole in Providence, Rhode Island, that was being held together by duct tape.
WJAR-TV reports the pole was split in two several weeks ago when it was struck by a truck. A crew with National Grid used tape to hold the pole together, and a supervisor with the utility deemed it safe for the short term.
A permanent repair was scheduled for next week, but the pole was replaced Friday after a resident expressed concern about its safety.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
2 children dead in Indiana fire; boy jumps to safety
Authorities say two children died during an apartment building fire in Indiana, while another survived after leaping from the fourth floor into a blanket held by neighbors.
Nation
Police: Masked burglars beat child, adult in home invasion
Police say four masked burglars forced their way into an apartment in Florida and battered an adult and a child.
Music
Virgil Abloh named Louis Vuitton's menswear designer
Paris-based fashion house Louis Vuitton has named Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh as its new menswear designer.
TV & Media
Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data
On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new…
Variety
US gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy protection
U.S. gun maker Remington Outdoor Company has filed for bankruptcy protection, after years of falling sales and lawsuits tied to the Sandy Hook Elementary School…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.