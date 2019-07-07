ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maplewood man who died in a tubing incident on the Crow River near St. Michael.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Andrew Urbanski was tubing with two other people when his tube hit a tree and flipped over about 5 p.m. Saturday. His body was recovered several hours later.
The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Crews recover body of Maplewood man who died while tubing
Authorities have recovered the body of a Maplewood man who died in a tubing incident on the Crow River near St. Michael.
Minneapolis
Man shot dead in downtown Minneapolis overnight; shooter at large
The gunfire occurred at 1:50 a.m. in a busy part of downtown, police said.
Local
Boy, 14, pulled from bottom of lake northwest of Duluth has died
He was swimming with two other friends.
Local
Speeding motorcyclist hits concrete wall near Duluth waterfront, is killed
The crash occurred about 2 a.m. near Canal Park.
National
Utility blocks Iowa solar firm from Wisconsin energy market
As solar energy has become more popular and cost-effective, this once fringe renewable source is now at the center of an energy turf war in Wisconsin.