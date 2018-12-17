Smoke can be seen for miles as firefighters battle a large grain elevator fire in Superior, Wis. late Monday afternoon.

According to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, a deactivated Globe Elevator located at North Second Street and Banks Avenue was burning.

Although it closed in 1988, various businesses have been salvaging century-old white pine wood for resale, said Adele Yorde, the public relations director at the Port Authority.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine said on Facebook that the Globe Elevator is a historic large wooden structure that will “burn for awhile.”

Paine added no one was injured and he doesn’t expect damage to extend outside the structure and surrounding equipment.

“Battalion Chief Scott Gordon tells me that this is the best case scenario, a very hot fire burns out quickly,” Paine added. “The only loss is equipment and an abandoned, unusable structure.”

A livestream of the fire, on Duluth Harbor Cam, shows black smoke billowing from the flames.

This is a developing story. Please return to StarTribune.com for details.

