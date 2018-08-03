ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A crewman is missing from a cruise ship in Alaska waters.
The Coast Guard is searching in Sitka Sound by helicopter for a 35-year old man reported overboard from the 780-foot (238-meter) cruise ship Amsterdam.
The man was last seen on the ship at 6 p.m. Thursday. He did not show up for a work shift and other crewman and alerted the vessel's captain at about 7:45 p.m.
The vessel turned around and searched but has since continued south toward Victoria, British Columbia.
Ship officials notified the Coast Guard of the missing man at 9 p.m. The helicopter crew began searching off Biorka Island at 1 a.m. Friday.
The Coast Guard reports wind in the area at 43 mph (69 kph), waves to 8 feet (2.4 meters) and heavy fog.
