SAN JOSE, Calif. — Gyasi Zardes tied it with a header in the 65th minute and the Columbus Crew ended the San Jose Earthquakes' four-game winning streak with a 1-1 draw Saturday night.
Zardes was wide open at the top of the 6-yard box when he headed down Luis Díaz's cross. The Crew (7-14-4) had a two-game winning streak snapped.
Magnus Eriksson opened the scoring with a penalty kick for the Quakes (11-7-5) in the 41st minute. San Jose was awarded the penalty due to a hand ball in the area.
