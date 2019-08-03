Americans are increasingly choosing cremation over burial, making it the new norm for end-of-life practices, a funeral industry report finds.

Demand for cremation continues to outpace that for traditional burial, said the National Funeral Directors Association's 2019 report on cremation and burial. The cremation rate surpassed 50% in 2016 and continues to increase, according to the association. It is expected to rise to 79% by 2040. The burial rate is projected to drop to just 16% over the next two decades.

The median cost of a basic cremation — without visiting hours, a memorial service or any other trappings of a traditional burial — is about $2,400. The median cost of a burial with a coffin and full funeral-home services is about $7,400.

Cremation has become more culturally acceptable. The association's research found that the proportion of people age 40 and older who feel it is important to have a religious aspect as part of a funeral has declined, to 35% in 2019 from about half in 2012.

Options other than standard cremation are starting to emerge. Twenty states permit a process called alkaline hydrolysis, said the Cremation Association of North America, but its availability is limited. Sometimes called "flameless" cremation, the process uses a mixture of pressurized water and chemicals to dissolve the body.

Here are some questions and answers about cremation:

Q: What does the price of a cremation include?

A: A basic cremation — called "direct" cremation by funeral homes — generally includes pickup and transportation of the body, filing necessary paperwork, the cremation and the return of the ashes to the family, said Joshua Slocum, executive director with the Funeral Consumers Alliance, a nonprofit advocacy group.

Some funeral homes have their own cremation equipment, but others use outside contractors. If an outside provider is used, Slocum said, consumers should be careful to review the fees to be sure they are not charged twice for similar services. Rates vary by location, he said, but a reasonable rate for a direct cremation is $800 to $1,200. Don't be pressured to buy a coffin. There's no need for one if someone is being cremated, AARP advised.

Q: Must I hold a memorial service before or after a cremation?

A: No. Add-ons like visiting hours or a memorial service are entirely up to you. "You can do everything, or nothing, before the cremation," Slocum said. Families sometimes organize their own informal memorial gatherings after the cremation without involving a funeral home.

Q: Are cremation prices available online?

A: The federal Funeral Rule requires funeral homes to provide prices for all services, including cremation, upon request by telephone or in person. But the rule, which took effect in 1984, doesn't address online pricing. Consumer advocates are pushing for the rule to be updated to require funeral homes to post their price lists online. The FTC, which enforces the rule, was scheduled to review it this year, but whether that will happen is unclear. Earlier this year, the commission said that the 10-year review period it uses was not mandatory, and the commission could change timelines if it chooses. A commission spokesman didn't respond to a request for an update on the review's status.

Carrns writes for the New York Times.