Creepy and crawly

Those with arachnophobia may want to steer clear of the Como Zoo and Conservatory this weekend as they pay tribute to spiders, insects and other critters. Get a close look at several crawling and flying species through a variety of activities. Learn about many of the carnivorous and poisonous plants and animals that reside at the zoo. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Como Park Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. 651-487-8200. comozooconservatory.org.

MELISSA WALKER