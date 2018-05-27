AUGUSTA, Maine — Motorists traveling around Maine this holiday weekend will see residents' creativity on display.
Message boards warn motorists that, "A Cold Suppah Is Bettah Thana Hot Ticket." Another one says, "Spend Money on Lobstahs — Not Speeding Tickets." Yet another says, "Put Down UR Cell — Or You May End Up In One."
They're part of contest run by the Maine Department of Transportation.
People were asked to come up with clever messages, and six winners were selected out of nearly 2,000 entries. They'll be displayed for the next few weeks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'
The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.
Variety
Boston's Memorial Day flag garden idea spreads across the US
The solemn display of tens of thousands of U.S. flags that first appeared on Boston Common for Memorial Day a decade ago, honoring service members who have died defending the nation, is slowly becoming a national movement.
Variety
Creative road signs warn Maine motorists in funny ways
Motorists traveling around Maine this holiday weekend will see residents' creativity on display.
Stage & Arts
Detroit museum given group of holograms by Louise Bourgeois
Two collectors have donated a group of eight holograms created by artist Louise Bourgeois to the Detroit Institute of Arts .
Pets
It's a bark in the park for hundreds of dogs attending St. Paul Saints game
The minor league team gave its fans a long leash and welcomed pooches on a warm holiday weekend night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.