Detox vacations, the fancy kind with greens-infused menus, structured fitness programming and extravagant spa treatments, can set you back thousands of dollars. Happily, you don't need to visit a luxury resort to purify the body and recharge the spirit. You can arrange a DIY wellness getaway by booking a reasonably priced hotel in a mild-weather location with outdoor recreation, healthful eateries and quality day spas for a similar feel-good outcome. Here is a set of destinations that can have you feeling Canyon Ranch-style refreshed at a fraction of the cost.

In Los Angeles, it may not be tropical, but "winter" still delivers a sun-dappled backdrop for a get-fit holiday. The Kimpton Everly Hotel (starting rate, $299) is tucked into the Hollywood Hills with easy access to two popular areas for hikes: Runyon Canyon and Griffith Park, where a couple of treks take you close to the "Hollywood" sign. For hot yoga, join chiseled Angelenos at sleek, cedar paneled Sweatheory in Hollywood, where, after class, guests sip CBD-infused tea (there are also probiotic shots and IV drips) before hopping into an infrared sauna. L.A.'s results-driven spa services are renowned. Try the Moroccan Earth Body Cocktail, a lemony sugar scrub and rose clay wrap, at Ole Henricksen in West Hollywood; or the Green Coffee Body Sculpting treatment, a circulation-boosting skin brushing with chili- and coffee-laced oil, followed by massage, at the Organic Pharmacy in Beverly Hills.

Plant-based, locavore-leaning eating is SoCal's lifeblood. Urth Caffe (various locations) is the go-to salad spot, while Cafe Gratitude (various locations), with its amusing menu of clichéd Cali jargon (an "evolved" bibimbap bowl, the "vivid" açai superfood bowl), hits all of clean eating's high notes. If ever a restaurant could be categorized as sexy vegan, it's Crossroads Kitchen, the hipster-filled West Hollywood spot by Chef Tal Ronnen, who famously prepared meals for Oprah's 21-Day Cleanse.

Honolulu

Balmy Honolulu is a detox paradise. Stay at Surfjack (rates start at $187), a vintage-feeling boutique hotel (perk: complimentary bikes). It's just a 10-minute walk from Waikiki Beach, where you can rent stand-up paddleboards and sign up for surf classes.

Scenic hiking abounds. Diamond Head Crater is biking distance from the hotel and offers a steep trek of just under a mile from the inside of the crater to the rim. A bit farther away is the Koko Crater Railway Trail, which requires climbing more than 1,000 steps made of timeworn wooden railway ties. The reward in both cases: panoramic views. Avoid the crowds and the heat and go early. Less strenuous is the Makiki Valley Loop Trail under a canopy of trees with exotic birds and lush foliage. For a traditional Hawaiian healing treatment, head to Kailua, a pristine oceanfront stretch in eastern Oahu, where lomi lomi massage is expertly administered from Lomi Lomi Hana Lima, a tiny wooden bungalow oozing with local charm.

King Street, Charleston’s retail heart, in South Carolina.

For vegan fare with flair, head to the Mccully-Moiliili neighborhood of Honolulu for Peace Cafe's global take on roots and grains, which is ideal for lunch. Vegan Hills in Kaimuki serves up sophisticated plant-based pates, "sushi" with carrot-like salmon and tempura "cauli-wings" in an all-white room. Straight-from-the Pacific poke is omnipresent. Try Fresh Catch in Kaimuki or Maguro Brothers in Chinatown for budget friendly bowls.

Charleston, S.C.

With its ubiquitous shrimp and grits, Charleston is probably not top of mind when considering a wellness-focused getaway. But this coastal city has an alter ego that's both sporty and health-conscious. The pedestrian-friendly, palm-tree-fringed historic district is the place to stay, specifically in one of the restored 19th-century residences turned hotels. The 16-room Zero George (starting rate, $269) is close to all the downtown highlights. Its three revamped Federal style buildings — boasting verandas and a shared lush interior courtyard — deliver a modern iteration of Lowcountry charm. From here, you can visit shops and cafes while admiring the antebellum homes.

There may not be mountains, but biking to and from beaches, over bridges and through Spanish-moss-lacquered parks will get your blood pumping. Hampton Park is a 60-acre, gazebo-speckled oasis with a fitness trail popular with cyclists. To bike to the sea, cycle over the cable-stayed Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to Sullivans Island, a windswept barrier island with an expansive beach. Other ways to experience South Carolina's charms while working out: kayaking through the salt marshes with Charleston Outdoor Adventures and on-the-water SUP Yoga classes and eco paddleboard tours with Be Ocean Fit on the Isle of Palms. To decompress, sign on for a lymphatic massage at Earthling Day Spa downtown.

For food, minus the ham hocks, stop into Butcher & Bee in the stylish "NoMo" district of Charleston for Mediterranean-style salads and toasts, Basic Kitchen downtown for veggie-studded rice bowls and Beech, also downtown, for heaping açai and poke bowls.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

If floating in the Caribbean is part of your detox dream, Jamaica fits the bill. The elegant 400-acre Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay is pricey (rates start at $459), but the convenience of having fitness classes (yoga, meditation, spin), extensive water sports and an equestrian center (a highlight is riding into the sea on horseback), plus an on-the-water spa at your disposal might make it a worthwhile splurge.

To hike, you'll have to drive 1½ hours southeast to Cockpit Country, acres of otherworldly wilderness replete with waterfalls, mossy hillock and limestone caves. A local guide is essential. A full-day excursion with Cockpit Country Adventure Tours involves outdoor hiking through the dense foliage and spelunking in stalagmite-filled Rock Spring Cave.

Healthful eating veers exotic — and affordable — in Montego Bay. Sit in a rustic beachfront hut at Sky Beach Bar and Grill for just-caught seafood to accompany the water from your just-plucked coconut. Scotchies is an institution for classic, no-frills Jamaican jerk cooking. Eat its zestily prepared chicken, pork or fish with roasted breadfruit under a thatched umbrella alongside locals. What is lacks in charm (it's in a strip mall), Wright Life Live Eatery makes up for with a robust vegan menu.