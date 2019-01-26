Kicking Up Crazy Consistency

Belichick has had three full-time kickers in 425 regular-season and playoff games during his 24 seasons as a head coach. Only five players have attempted a placekick in Belichick’s seasons in Cleveland (1991-95) and New England (2000-present):

Games FGM-FGA XPM-XPA

Matt Stover 82 111-139 158-160

Adam Vinatieri (above) 107 174-209 254-257

Stephen Gostkowski 227 454-511 679-690

Shayne Graham 9 14-14 36-38

x-Wes Welker — 0-0 1-1

753-873 1,128-1,146

x-Receiver Wes Welker attempted an extra point during the 2010 season when Gostkowki tore a quadriceps muscle. Graham finished the season.