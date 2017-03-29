NEW YORK — Friday is National Crayon Day and Crayola says it will mark the occasion by retiring one of its colors.
Crayola says the announcement revealing which color is getting retired will be livestreamed on Facebook on Friday morning.
On Facebook, news of the impending color retirement brought suggestions as to which colors it should or shouldn't be. Others lamented that Crayola is retiring a color at all.
The current 24 colors are: red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.
