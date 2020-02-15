NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — E.J. Crawford had 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists as Iona routed Manhattan 80-57 on Friday night.
Tajuan Agee had 16 points and five assists for Iona (8-12, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Isaiah Washington added 14 points, and Isaiah Ross had 12. Crawford made 11 of 13 free throws.
Pauly Paulicap had 10 points for the Jaspers (11-11, 7-6). Tykei Greene and Christian Hinckson each had seven rebounds.
The Gaels leveled the season series against the Jaspers with the win. Manhattan defeated Iona 72-49 on Feb. 2. Iona plays Marist at home on Sunday. Manhattan plays Siena on the road on Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Karlsson, Meier rally Sharks past Jets 3-2
Melker Karlsson and Timo Meier scored in an 89-second span in the third period to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.
Gophers
Gophers hockey ties with Notre Dame, earns extra point in shootout
Sammy Walker scored the tying goal for the Gophers in regulation; Brannon McManus got the lone shootout goal.
Wild
Zucker's two goals help Penguins beat Canadiens 4-1
Newly-acquired Jason Zucker scored his first two goals with the Pittsburgh Penguins during a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.
Wild
Georgiev logs 36 saves as Rangers beat Blue Jackets 3-1
Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Alexandar Georgiev had 36 saves and the New York Rangers topped the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Friday night.
Gophers
Tate has career-high 31 in Northern Kentucky's 84-70 win
Jalen Tate had a career-high 31 points to outduel Marcus Burk and lift Northern Kentucky to an 84-70 win over IUPUI on Friday night.