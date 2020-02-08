HAMDEN, Conn. — E.J. Crawford had 18 points as Iona rolled past Quinnipiac 73-52 on Friday night.
Isaiah Ross added 16 points for the Gaels, while Dylan van Eyck chipped in 15.
Isaiah Washington had 13 points for Iona (6-12, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Matt Balanc had 14 points for the Bobcats (11-10, 6-5). Jacob Rigoni added 12 points. Rich Kelly had six assists.
Iona plays Fairfield on the road on Sunday. Quinnipiac matches up against Manhattan at home on Sunday.
Josh Ajayi had 20 points as South Alabama narrowly beat Troy 70-66 on Friday night.