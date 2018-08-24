A couple fender benders on southbound I-35W in the area of County Road I in Shoreview has traffic slowing, but that's the worst of things on the system.

As a result, drivers on eastbound Hwy. 10 are feeling the pinch from Hwy. 65 over to I-35W.

At 8 a.m., westbound I-94 showed crowding between Cedar Avenue and the Lowry Hill Tunnel, but that was not setting commuters back more than a couple minutes.

A fresh mishap on southbound Hwy. 100 in Edina is delivering some sluggish traffic from 27th Street past the crash scene near Benton Avenue.

For those heading to the fair, Snelling Avenue southbound is cramming up from County Road B to Larpenteur Avenue.. Expect some heavy traffic on Como and Larpenteur avenues.