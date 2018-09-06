The Thursday morning commute has led to some murderous travel times as crashes litter the freeway system.

At 8:40 a.m., the latest crash is on northbound I-35 at County Road 50 in Lakeville.

Traffic was not moving on eastbound I-494 at Hwy. 169 due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Other hotspots include eastbound I-394 due to a crash at I-494.

Other slow spots include northbound Cedar Avenue due to a crash at Nicols Road in Eagan, and northbound I-35W at Portland Avenue. It's nearly a standstill on westbound I-694 at Silver Lake Road where a crash is blocking lanes.

Here is your metro traffic map at 8:40 a.m.