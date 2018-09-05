As the Wednesday rush hour moves into its final stages, the system is littered with a number of crashes. And where's there are crashes, there are delays.
 
Here is where you'll find tight traffic at 8:35 a.m.
 
Crash on northbound I-35W at Cliff Road in Burnsville
 
Crash on northbound Hwy. 169 at Pioneer Trail in Eden Prairie
 
Stalled vehicle on westbound I-494 at Penn Avenue in Richfield
 
Crash on southbound I-35W at County Road I in Shoreview and another one ahead at County Road C in Roseville.
 
Southbound Hwy. 169 at Minnetonka Boulevard.
 

It's no picnic on westbound I-94 as traffic jams at Hwy. 280 over to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. 

 

