As the Wednesday rush hour moves into its final stages, the system is littered with a number of crashes. And where's there are crashes, there are delays.
Here is where you'll find tight traffic at 8:35 a.m.
Crash on northbound I-35W at Cliff Road in Burnsville
Crash on northbound Hwy. 169 at Pioneer Trail in Eden Prairie
Stalled vehicle on westbound I-494 at Penn Avenue in Richfield
Crash on southbound I-35W at County Road I in Shoreview and another one ahead at County Road C in Roseville.
Southbound Hwy. 169 at Minnetonka Boulevard.
It's no picnic on westbound I-94 as traffic jams at Hwy. 280 over to the Lowry Hill Tunnel.
