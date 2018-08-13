For the moment, the freeway system is crash free. Wrecks on southbound I-35W at County Road 88 in New Brighton. and southbound I-35E at Little Canada Road in Little Canada have cleared.

At 7:50 a.m., congestion is the biggest issue. Traffic is still bunching up on southbound I-35W from County Road 10 down to County Road 88.

On eastbound I-394, you'll need 15 minutes from I-494 into downtown Minneapolis. Westbound 94 comes to a slow roll from Hwy. 280 to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. Plan on 20 minutes from Snelling Avenue to the tube.

Traffic elsewhere is moving at a decent clip, but do expect the usual congestion on northbound Hwy. 169 from the Minnesota River up to I-494 and in both directions of I-494 between Hwy. 100 and Cedar Avenue.

Here is your metro traffic map.