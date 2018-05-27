INDIANAPOLIS — It was a tough day for some of the biggest names at the Indianapolis 500.
Four-time series champion Sebastien Bourdais saw his championship hopes damaged when he hit the fourth-turn wall on Lap 139. Race winners Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan both crashed late in Sunday's race, and Danica Patrick's retirement party came crashing down when she hit the wall on Lap 68.
And all four went out the same way — spinning into walls on a hot, humid day that tested IndyCar's new aero kits as well as the driving skills of four of the world's top drivers. Will Power won the race and Ed Carpenter finished second.
More From Sports
Twins
Tanaka leads Yankees over Ohtani, Angels 3-1
Masahiro Tanaka scattered three hits over six strong innings and struck out fellow Japanese countryman Shohei Ohtani twice as the New York Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 Sunday.
Twins
Cardinals rally past slumping Pirates 6-4
Harrison Bader's pinch-hit bloop single off Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vazquez keyed a late rally and helped the St. Louis Cardinals surge past the slumping Pirates 6-4 on Sunday.
Twins
J.A. Happ bests former team, Blue Jays top Phillies 5-3
Devon Travis and Dwight Smith Jr. each hit two-run doubles, J.A. Happ pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 Sunday.
Twins
Relievers Nuno, Pruitt lead Rays past Orioles 8-3
Relievers Vidal Nuno and Austin Pruitt combined to throw 8 2/3 scoreless innings, Brad Miller had three RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Sunday.
Nation
Danica Patrick ends racing career with crash at Indy 500
Danica Patrick trudged out of the infield care center with her head down, mirrored sunglasses covering the disappointment in her eyes.
