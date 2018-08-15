A semitrailer truck heading west on Interstate 94 crossed through the median and struck four eastbound vehicles during Wednesday's morning commute, the State Patrol said.
At least one person died in the wreck, which occurred about 6:30 a.m. at Brockton Lane in Maple Grove.
One person was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, the patrol said.
Meanwhile police activity has cleared from the eastbound lanes of I-94 at Earl Street in St. Paul. The lanes were closed for about 15 minutes due to "police activity."
In Rogers, the eastbound lanes were shut down at Hwy. 101 in Rogers and the patrol said the freeway will be closed for at least two hours.
Traffic in both directions was at a standstill even hours after the wreck as motorists were diverted off the freeway.
Westbound traffic was also stopped as police u-turn eastbound traffic caught in the backup. Expect major delays in both directions. The State Patrol says it could be a couple hours before the scene is cleared.
Here is another look at the crash scene an hour after the crash.
