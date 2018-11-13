HOWELL, N.J. — Police are praising a woman for avoiding tragedy after a deer crashed through her windshield and landed in the back passenger seat of her SUV.
Authorities say the deer darted in front of 36-year-old Melissa Misthal as she was driving early Monday in Howell, New Jersey.
Misthal tried to avoid the deer, but couldn't. Pictures posted on Facebook by police show the force of the impact sent the animal airborne and into her windshield. Its carcass came to a rest on the rear floor.
Authorities praised Misthal for keeping calm, noting that she safely pulled over despite being injured and not knowing if the deer was still alive.
Misthal was treated for a minor injury at the scene.
