The Friday commute has been fairly uneventful, always good for drivers. But at that's not the case everywhere.

At 7:50 a.m. a pair of crashes has traffic bogging down.

One of those is on northbound Hwy. 100 in near 50th Street in Edina. Look for the left lane to be blocked and some signficant delays in both directions.

The other hot spot is on Hwy. 610 across the Mississippi River in Brooklyn Park. Look for sluggish traffic on the westbound side from the river to Noble Avenue.

Elsewhere at 7:55 a.m., pockets of congestion are scattered about, such as on southbound I-35W through Lino Lakes, the Crosstown both directions between I-35W and Hwy. 100 and both directions of I-494 between Hwy. 100 and Cedar Avenue.

